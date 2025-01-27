Lady Gaga's new album officially has a title and a release date.
According to an announcement Monday, "Mayhem" arrives March 7. The new 14-track album will include the singles "Disease" and "Die With a Smile," with a full a track list to be released at a later date.
The project was executive produced by Gaga and Andrew Watt, as well as Gaga's fiance, Michael Polansky.
"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," Gaga said in a statement.
She described the creative process as "reassembling a shattered mirror," noting, "Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."
Lady Gaga shared a teaser montage for the upcoming album on Instagram on Monday.
Gaga will debut the music video for the album's third single during a commercial break during the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2.