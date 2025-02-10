The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl LIX champions.
The Eagles redeemed their prior Super Bowl LVII loss to The Kansas City Chiefs, defeating their opponents 40-22, in a matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The Eagles took an early and commanding lead with a first quarter touchdown from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
A second quarter interception, which was taken for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, extended Philadelphia's lead. Touchdowns from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith helped secure the Super Bowl win.
Celebrities from across the world of entertainment, like Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z, arrived in New Orleans in order to watch the big game.
Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart and Miles Teller were among those in the crowd supporting the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
Paul Rudd and Jon Hamm were among the celebrities in New Orleans cheering on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Taylor Swift was also seen cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from the stands, where she was sitting with rapper Ice Spice.
Also in attendance was President Donald Trump, who walked the sidelines prior to the game's start.
Kendrick Lamar took the stage at halftime to perform some of his biggest hits for the crowd. Lamar performed alongside SZA, and brought out Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams as guests in his performance.