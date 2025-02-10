New looks at highly anticipated upcoming films, including "Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning" and "Lilo & Stitch" premiered during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
Check out the newly released trailers and Big Game spots below.
'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning'
The upcoming "Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning" movie received a Big Game Spot, with Tom Cruise asking for trust "one last time" in the high-intensity advertisement.
The eighth and final installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "The Final Reckoning," stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces.
An action-packed teaser trailer of the film from November revealed that "the fate of every living soul on earth" is dependent on Ethan finding the dangerous AI program known as The Entity before it falls into the wrong hands.
"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" arrives in theaters on May 23.
Disney+ 'What If' Big Game spot
A spot imagining a world without some of Disney's most beloved stories debuted online before the Super Bowl.
It asks "what if" the stories we all love -- like those in the Star Wars and Marvel universes, animated offerings from Disney and Pixar as well as shows like "The Simpsons" and "Only Murders in the Building" didn't exist before reminding everyone they do, and they're all available to stream on Disney+.
'Lilo & Stitch'
"Lilo & Stitch," the upcoming reimagining of the Disney classic, received a Big Game spot on Sunday.
Disney shared a new Super Bowl-themed clip of Stitch running wild across a football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. "Sign him IMMEDIATELY," Disney captioned the video.
"Lilo & Stitch" is a live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic of the same name.
According to a synopsis, the film is a "wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."
The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere and Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis.
"Lilo & Stitch" arrives in theaters May 23.
'Thunderbolts*'
Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" received a Big Game trailer during the matchup.
The new look at the movie of bad boy superheroes starred Florence Pugh as Yelena, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Alexei aka Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr/Ghost and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
"Who will keep the American people safe?" asks Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the trailer, queuing up the introduction to the team.
In the look, the group of superheroes slowly build camaraderie, a sentiment which is cheered along by Harbour's Alexei, aka Red Guardian. "This has makings of team that can raise to glory" Harbour says in the action-packed trailer.
"Thunderbolts*" is set to hit theaters on May 2.
'How To Train Your Dragon'
The new live-action reimagining of "How To Train Your Dragon" received a Big Game Spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a viking.
In the new advertisement released during the Super Bowl Hiccup, a young Viking played by Mason Thames, befriends Toothless a massive dragon.
"As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader," reads a synopsis for the film which is a reimagining of the 2010 film by the same name.
The film arrives in theaters June 13.
Trailers that dropped ahead of the Super Bowl
Days ahead of the Super Bowl, the trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth," starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, was released. This film hits theaters this July.
The Big Game spot for the upcoming action film "Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder, also debuted before the Super Bowl.
"When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back," the synopsis of the film reads. Watch the TV spot here. The film arrives in theaters March 14.
Rihanna fans were also thrilled to get a look at the music superstar as Smurfette in the new "Smurfs" movie, arriving in theaters July 18.
A Big Game spot for the upcoming film was also shown ahead of the Super Bowl.
The official teaser for "M3GAN 2.0," arriving in theaters June 27, was also released.
The first trailer for Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" was also released in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
The stars of the film, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, helped celebrate the teaser release from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in front of a Saturn V rocket.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives in theaters July 25.
