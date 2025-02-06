Glen Powell's latest new role is a reimagined take on a classic fairy tale character.
On Thursday, a new Super Bowl commercial for Ram Trucks was released ahead of Sunday's big game, and features Glen Powell as Goldilocks. And instead of three bears, it's three trucks.
In the commercial, Powell stars as a rugged, woodsy manly version of Goldilocks. He arrives at the bears' home and spots their three Ram trucks outside before taking each of them on a joyride.
The epic commercial also features Powell in the truck capturing a fire-breathing dragon, shaping a tree into a lifelike wood sculpture of himself, and jumping across an active volcano.
The commercial cuts at the end to Powell reading the fairytale story to his real life niece and nephew, Gwen and Witt, at bedtime.
"Uncle Glen, what about the three bears?" his niece asks.
"This is my story," Powell replies.
A hilarious moment at the end cuts back to Powell's fantasy with him in the truck with his niece and nephew in the backseat with a baby bear in the middle.
The commercial was directed by "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch.
Powell took to Instagram to share the commercial and wrote in the caption, "The best part of any fairytale? When the hero skips the magic, 'borrows' a truck, and gets right to the action sequence."
In a press release for the commercial, Powell said participating in it meant a lot because he recalled spending "most of the 'Twisters' shoot in a Ram truck."
"It just felt right," he said.
Powell said being a part of this Super Bowl spot made it feel like a natural continuation of my connection to a brand that has already brought him so much joy behind the wheel.
"And to top it all off, one of my favorite filmmakers, the legendary David Leitch, brought his signature style to create something truly fun and action-packed," he said.
"As if that wasn't enough, I had the chance to play Uncle Glen alongside my real-life niece and nephew, Gwen and Witt, a role that hit close to home in the best way," he added. "In my family, the Super Bowl is more than just football, it's about coming together and, yes, judging the commercials. Having my family in my first Super Bowl ad felt like the perfect way to bring everything full circle."