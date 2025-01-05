Glen Powell continues tradition of bringing parents to red carpet appearances at 2025 Golden Globes
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell's tradition of bringing his parents to major red-carpet events continued Sunday at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
The "Twisters" star arrived with his mother, Cyndy, and father, Glen Powell Sr., by his side.
Powell was all smiles as he posed with his parents, who have become familiar faces at his public appearances.
Powell's parents often accompany their son to high-profile events.
In May 2024, they turned heads at the Austin, Texas, premiere of his film "Hit Man," where they humorously held signs reading, "Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen" and "It's never gonna happen."
Powell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Netflix's "Hit Man."