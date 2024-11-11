Tom Cruise stars in action-packed 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Watch here
Tom Cruise is ready for one last adventure in the action-packed teaser for the aptly titled "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."
Our first look at the forthcoming film, the eighth in the popular franchise, features Cruise's Ethan Hunt exploring the wreckage of a submarine, hanging off the side of a biplane for dear life and, of course, lots of running.
"Our lives are not defined by any one action. Our lives are the sum of our choices," Ving Rhames' Luther says in the clip.
Plot details are thin at this point, but Ethan is reminded in the teaser that "the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility" as he races against villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) in the hunt for a dangerous AI program known as The Entity.
The film stars returning "Mission: Impossible" cast members including Cruise, Rhames, Morales, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell and Frederick Schmidt.
Newcomers featured include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer and Holt McCallany.
Cruise also co-produces alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator and director of three previous "Mission: Impossible" films.
The film hits theaters May 23, 2025.