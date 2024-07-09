Glen Powell was joined by his former "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Tom Cruise at the London premiere of "Twisters" on Monday night.
"When your wingman follows you into the storm… 😎🌪️🇬🇧," Powell wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of him and Cruise arm-in-arm, holding popcorn.
The pair starred together in the 2022 sequel to the original 1986 action film "Top Gun." Cruise reprised his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for the sequel, with Powell playing Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin.
Cruise also posted the photo from the European premiere, which was held at London's iconic Leicester Square venue, writing on X, "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!"
In addition to Powell, "Twisters," a standalone sequel to the 1996 film "Twister," stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kiernan Shipka and Anthony Ramos.
The action movie was based on a story from Joseph Kosinski, based on characters created by Michael Crichton and Anne Marie Crichton. It is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and executive produced by Thomas Hayslip, Ashley Jay Sandberg, and Cruise's old friend and "War of the Worlds" director, Steven Spielberg.
"Twisters" opens in U.S. theaters July 19.