"Twisters," an action-heavy tornado-focused thriller, hits theatres this month. The Universal Pictures project directed by Lee Isaac Chung has gained traction since its trailer release in February during the Super Bowl.
Chung recently told the Hollywood Reporter he hoped the movie, which is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, would inspire a change of how we interact with the earth.
"As a production, we want to inspire people to embrace the natural world. That can go quite a long ways toward influencing people to make good choices in their relationship with nature, to study what’s happening on this Earth and to figure out how can we become better caretakers of the planet," he said.
Here is everything to know about "Twisters."
What is "Twisters" about?
"Twisters" follows the story of a storm-chasing expert and a more brazen storm-chasing media personality joining forces to track down a violent storm system over Oklahoma.
"(Daisy Edgar-Jones) Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City," reads a synopsis on the film’s website. "She crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better."
The synopsis continues, "As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."
When is "Twisters" out?
"Twisters" will hit theaters nationwide on July 19.
Who stars in "Twisters"?
The "Twisters" cast is packed with some of the most active stars in Hollywood like "Normal People’s" Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Hit Man’s" Glen Powell. The film will also star Broadway star "Hamilton’s" Anthony Ramos. Filling out the ensemble is Brandon Perea, "Liar Liar’s" Maura Tierney, "Hellboy’s" Sasha Lane, upcoming "Superman’s" David Corenswet, "The Woman in the Wall’s" Daryl McCormack and more.
What was the original "Twister" about?
The film is a sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 classic that starred Helen Hunt and late actor Bill Paxton as estranged spouses Jo and Bill, storm chasers on the verge of divorce who join forces to chase tornados in Oklahoma in order to test the research device they created to study the storms.
"Twister" earned nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office and received two Academy Award nominations, one for best sound and one for best visual effects.
Does "Twisters" have a trailer?
"Twisters" received a trailer on the biggest stage during the 2024 Super Bowl. The trailer showcases Powell, Edgar-Jones and more chasing down violent storms in Oklahoma.
The trailer comes to a climax when the two, along with their crew of storm chasers, discover twin tornadoes that appear to combine in the sky.
Watch the full trailer here:
Is it a reboot or a sequel?
Star Glen Powell recently told Vogue that the upcoming film should not be considered a reboot. "It’s definitely not a reboot," Powell told the magazine. "We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day."
As a stand-alone sequel with no narrative connection to the original, Universal Pictures describes the upcoming film as a "current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster."