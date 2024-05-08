Luke Combs' "Where the Wild Things Are" saw country charts success in February, but a follow-up from his latest album, "Gettin' Old," wasn't immediately announced. Now, we know why.
The country superstar chose an unreleased song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," as his next single on country radio. You can hear it on digital platforms beginning May 16 at 8 a.m. ET.
But that's not all. Combs also shared that the track will be featured in the upcoming movie "Twisters."
"Pumped to let y'all know my next single on country radio will be 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' - a song written for and featured in the @Twistersmovie. The song and music video will be out May 16 at 8 AM ET," Combs announced on social media Wednesday.
A sequel to the 1996 film "Twister," "Twisters" will feature Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell, among others, and will hit movie theaters July 19.
"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is available for presave now.
The "Twisters" soundtrack, featuring Combs' single, is also available for preorder now.