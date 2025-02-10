Serena Williams took the stage to dance alongside Kendrick Lamar during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
The tennis legend joined the rapper's show on Sunday dancing in a blue skirt and jacket with a white top to Lamar's 2024 hit song "Not Like Us." Lamar and Williams were raised in the same hometown of Compton, California.
"I did not crip walk like that at Wimbeldon. Oh, I would have been fined!" said Williams in a video on X after the show.
"It was all love," she added.
The singer's comment referenced a similar dance she performed after winning women's singles gold at the London Olympics in 2012, sparking debate at the competition held at the famed Wimbledon tennis venue.
"Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy," she captioned the video.
Celebrity friends and family of the four-time Olympic gold medalist flooded the comment section, cheering on the tennis star's surprise appearance. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade commented fire emojis, while Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams commented "You did that!!! 💙✨"
Williams shared a behind-the-scenes post rehearsing the dance with her daughter Olympia.
She gave fans another look at her preparation for the moment, sharing a video on Instagram which shows her practicing the routing before taking the stage. "Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿," she captioned the post.
Earlier in the evening, Williams shared a message of support for Taylor Swift who was booed by some members of the crowd when she appeared on the stadium's jumbotron."I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" Williams wrote on X.
The big game in New Orleans concluded with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending the Chiefs quest at three consecutive titles.