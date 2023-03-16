Georgina Rodríguez is opening up about the tragic death of one of her twins with Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

In the season 2 trailer for her reality show "I Am Georgina" (or "Soy Georgina"), the Spanish model and influencer gets candid about the loss, saying, "Over 40 million people follow me. But no one knows how I really feel."

"This year I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant," Rodríguez continues in the clip, which dropped online Wednesday.

Rodríguez and Ronaldo announced last April that one of their twins, a son, had died during childbirth, calling it "the greatest pain that any parents can feel" in a joint statement shared to their social media accounts.

The other twin, a baby girl they named Bella, survived.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the couple said at the time. "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

In Wednesday's trailer, Rodríguez opens up further about how she moved on with life after suffering such a loss, giving Ronaldo credit for encouraging her.

"I have reasons to move on and be strong," she says. "My priority right now is my family and my children."

In addition to Bella, Rodríguez is also mom to her and Ronaldo's 5-year-old daughter Alana. Ronaldo, a professional soccer player from Portugal, is also a dad to three children from before he was with Rodríguez.