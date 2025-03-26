The trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino's latest comedy series has arrived.
Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for "Etoile" on Wednesday. It marks the latest project from Sherman-Palladino, who created "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
The new series focuses on the competitive ballet world and centers on the heads of two rival dance companies.
"Mrs. Maisel" fan-favorite Luke Kirby plays Jack, the head of a New York company, while French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Genevieve, the head of a company in Paris.
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a rut. In order to fix this, Genevieve suggests they swap dancers.
"We trade our top talent, Paris and New York. Put fresh faces out there, get people interested in dance again," Genevieve says in the trailer.
The studios' top ballerinas are played by Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick, who star in the Paris and New York dance companies, respectively.
Also featured in the trailer are David Alvarez, Simon Callow, David Haig, "Gilmore Girls" alum Yanic Truesdale and dancer LaMay Zhang in her screen debut.
Sherman-Palladino also previously worked on "Bunheads" -- another show centering on ballet, in which a Las Vegas showgirl winds up working at a dance school with her mother-in-law.
The show was cancelled after one season.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sherman-Palladino said, "'Bunheads' gave us a little taste of the fun of being in that world on a smaller scale. I trained as a dancer, so I have been mystified that nothing has really come close to capturing the weirdness of the dance world. They’re an odd, amazing bunch of people.”
Returning to "Etoile" from their world of "Bunheads" is choreographer Marguerite Derricks.
"Etoile" premieres on Prime Video on April 24.