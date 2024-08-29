Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up in a new movie.
Academy Award winner Paltrow is joining forces with the "Dune" star in an upcoming A24 film by "Uncut Gems" director Josh Safdie called "Marty Supreme," ABC News has learned.
Chalamet's involvement in the project was first announced in July.
While plot details are not yet available, the film is said to be about the life of table tennis player Marty Reisman.
A24 posted about the project in July, writing in an Instagram post at the time, "Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @tchalamet. Coming soon."
The post featured an image of a table tennis ball that read "MARTY SUPREME MADE IN AMERICA" with three stars.
Safdie will direct the film, which he wrote with frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein, ABC News has learned. The production team will include Safdie, Chalamet and Bronstein, as well as Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.
Paltrow, who founded the popular lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, has rarely taken on new film projects in recent years, having already enjoyed myriad career successes including starring roles in "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and more.
More recently, she played Pepper Potts opposite Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her last appearance in the MCU was in "Avengers: Endgame."
Chalamet is coming off of a streak of box office successes including "Dune" and "Wonka."