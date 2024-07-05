Elle Fanning is sharing a glimpse of what it was like working with Timothée Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."
In an interview with Glamour UK published Thursday, Fanning, who stars alongside the "Dune" actor in the upcoming film, said Chalamet gave it his all in the movie.
"It was great to form that relationship, with Timmy, he's worked so hard for this part," Fanning said. "He's singing everything live, like he's really going for it."
"It was very special to watch him do that," she added. "And he's been a friend for a long time. So yeah, I'm just happy to be a part of it."
Fanning said she plays Sylvie in the film, who is "roughly based off of Suze Rotolo," Dylan's former girlfriend, who was on the iconic cover of Dylan's album "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan."
"She was an incredible woman, reading her memoir was really interesting, and just aspects of their relationship," Fanning said. "I mean, she really was his first love."
In March, Chalamet was photographed in character as Dylan while filming the movie in Manhattan. Some of the images show him wearing sunglasses at night, strolling down the streets of New York City with period-specific details in the background.
Chalamet was also photographed in June with Fanning as Sylvie on the film's set in New York City. The photos showed the two of them walking around the city.