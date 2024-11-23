Hailey Bieber marked her 28th birthday in style with a martini-themed dinner party that brought together her friends, including Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey.
The Rhode founder shared highlights of the celebration on Instagram stories on Friday, offering fans a glimpse into the chic festivities.
Playfully dubbed "28-tini," the party featured a creative martini motif. Bieber opened her Instagram Stories with a video zooming in on a "Martini Bar" sign, setting the tone for the night. The theme extended to her cake, inscribed with "a tini bit 28."
The beauty mogul sported a black fur-trimmed jacket, as seen in photos shared by her friends, including Justine Skye and Harvey. She even coordinated her manicure with the theme, opting for martini olive designs that tied the entire look together.
One standout moment from the evening was captured in a video showing Jenner delivering Hailey's birthday cake as friends sang "Happy Birthday."
This was Bieber's first birthday since becoming a mom earlier this year. She and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced the arrival of baby Jack Blues back in August.