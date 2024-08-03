Hallmarked has announced its "Fall into Love" event this year.
The lineup, released Friday, includes six new films airing throughout September and October, providing a "season of sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes and ghost stories."
The first of the six films, "His & Hers," which premieres Sept. 7, stars fan favorites Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott, as "married couple Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott) ... high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms."
Next up is "The Heiress and the Handyman," airing on Saturday, Sept. 14, starring Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier.
The official synopsis reveals that "After losing her fortune, June Waltshire (Sweetin), an heiress, moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor Bart Hudson (Sevier) for the handyman. Bart and June form a friendship and work together to reclaim her family’s fall fair legacy, taking on apple pies and the livestock parade. As they prepare for state fair domination, they learn a lot about each other’s lives."
Additionally, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries fans can expect the return of "The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening" on Sept. 13, followed by "A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" on Oct. 4.
Take a look at some additional highlights below.
'Falling Together'
Premieres on Saturday, September 21, and stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.
Synopsis: Natalie (Williams) has just relocated to Pittsburgh for work and is eager to integrate into her new community. Her involvement in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s leads to unexpected connections and heartwarming moments.
'The Real West'
Premieres on Saturday, Sept. 28, and stars Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton.
Synopsis: A family vacation to a working ranch introduces Professor Rebecca (Sustad) to Jake West (Bryant), a cowboy with a complicated past. As Rebecca, a widowed mom of two, navigates this new chapter, sparks fly, but Jake's availability becomes a looming question.
Fans can expect new films premiering every Saturday through Oct. 12.