Halsey is opening up about her health struggles in her new music, saying she's "lucky to be alive."
The "Without Me" singer, 29, shared an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, writing in the caption: "long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. Out now."
The post marked the release of their new song "The End."
Halsey's post also tagged accounts for the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, two organizations to which they are making donations, according to a press release. The singer has not yet disclosed any specific diagnosis, but included videos in their announcement for the new song which showed her appearing to be dealing with medical issues.
In the first video included in the post, Halsey said she feels like "an old lady" and that she's giving herself "two more years to be sick."
"By 30, I'm having a rebirth and I'm not gonna be sick and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s," she added.
The next video featured Halsey wearing a mask and sitting in what appears to be a medical facility, saying, "Today is Day 1 of treatment."
In the final video, the singer shared a montage of their experience throughout their treatment.
"The End" takes listeners on a journey through Halsey's health struggles, as she sings: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / At first it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."
"When I met you I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine, 'cause I'm racing against time," Halsey sings at the end of the song. "And I know it's not the end of the world / But could you pick me up at 8 / 'cause my treatment starts today."
The singer, who has a 2-year-old son named Ender, has been open about her various health struggles through the years, including her experience with endometriosis.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Halsey for comment.