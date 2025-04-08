The final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" began today with a three-episode premiere.
Hulu released the first three episodes of the hit series' final season and fans can expect to see June leading a rebellion to take down Gilead, the fictional totalitarian regime at the center of the series.
Ahead of its conclusion, we're taking a look at everything you need to know about the dystopian drama.
What's in store for June in season 6?
The final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will see June (Elisabeth Moss) fight to take down Gilead, where June was captured and forced into the role of a Handmaid to bear children for elite families.
According to a synopsis about the final season, June's friend Moira (Samira Wiley) and husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) will also join the resistance against Gilead.
Meanwhile, Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), who was the wife in the household where June was forced to serve as a Handmaid, tries to reform Gilead.
Additionally, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), who is a high-ranking Gileadean architect in the series that helped design the social structure of Gilead, and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), a key enforcer of the Gilead's brutal system and was tasked with controlling the Handmaids, will reckon with what they have wrought.
Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), who was a former driver of the Waterfords and the father of June's child that she had in Gilead, will also face challenging tests of character.
How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale'?
You can stream the first three episodes of the final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" and catch up on seasons 1-5 on Hulu.
New episodes of the new season will be available every Tuesday. The final episode will air on May 27.
See the trailer below:
Who is returning in 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6?
In addition to Moss, Wiley, Fagbenle, Strahovski, Whitford, Dowd and Minghella, stars also returning are Madeline Brewer (Janine), Amanda Brugel (RIta), Sam Jaeger (Mark Tuello), Ever Carradine (Naomi Putnam) and Josh Charles (Commander Wharton).
What happened in season 5?
*Contains spoilers
The fifth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" picked up after June killed Fred Waterford (Joe Fiennes), the husband of Serena Joy and Commander of the household where June lived in Gilead. June is faced with the emotional fallout of her actions but is also out for vengeance.
She and Luke are also determined to rescue their daughter, Hannah, from Gilead.
After learning about her husband's death, Serena Joy seized the situation as a PR moment and became an ambassador of sorts for Gilead, which helped her grow her following. She also becomes determined to kill June. But after being given multiple chances to do so, she changes her mind. June ends up helping Serena deliver her baby son Noah in the end and the two women find their paths intertwined.
Meanwhile Lawrence tries to reform Gilead and Aunt Lydia begins to reckon with her role as she starts to see cracks in Gilead's moral foundation.
Is 'The Handmaid's Tale' based on a book?
"The Handmaid's Tale" is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.
What has the cast said about 'The Handmaid's Tale'?
Ahead of the premiere of the final season, Dowd, Stahovski, Moss and Wiley spoke to "Good Morning America" about the show's impact.
"It's a symbol of resistance for women," Strahovski said. "I think that's one of the major lasting impacts that the show has had. It's created almost a movement. And it has become aligned with politics whether we anticipated it or not -- I don't think any one of us could have to this degree."
At the season 6 premiere in Hollywood last week, Moss told ABC's "On the Red Carpet" that the final season is a "culmination of so many storylines."
"We have so much in the show that references previous seasons," she said.
Moss added that the best way to watch season six is "to make sure that you're really caught up because we do pay attention to what has happened in the past."
Will there be a sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'?
Earlier this month, Hulu announced that Atwood's 2019 novel, "The Testaments," which is a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," is being developed into a new series.
Dowd will return to her role as Aunt Lydia and Moss will serve as an executive producer.
According to Hulu, "The Testaments" series is a "coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them."
"For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life," Hulu continues. "Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve."
Also starring in "The Testaments" are "Girl Meets World" star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy and Mattea Conforti as Becka.
Mabel Li will play Aunt Vidala, who is described as "a stern disciplinarian" who is the "heir-apparent to the women's sphere of Gilead," according to Hulu.
Production for "The Testaments" began Monday.
Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."