First-look images from the sixth and final season of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering next year, have been released.
On Tuesday, several images from the highly anticipated upcoming season were shared on Instagram with a message from the show's star, Elisabeth Moss.
"Here's a sneak peek at what we've been up to… We are hard at work on the final season and I'm so excited to share with you guys these first look images!!!" Moss wrote. "These are from episodes 1 and 2, directed by yours truly, and episode 3, directed by @thisisdavidl, all shot by @nicdaleydp."
She signed her message, "💃🏼' - Lizzie Moss."
One image shows Moss as June Osborne holding a baby in her arms. Other images show Samira Wiley as Moira Strand and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford.
O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole, and Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita Blue, also appear in one still, as well as Max Minghella as Nick Blaine. Ann Dowd is also seen in an image as Aunt Lydia Clements.
The series is adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 classic novel of the same name about Gilead, a dystopian, totalitarian society that was formerly the United States, according to a synopsis. Moss' character is introduced as Offred, "one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead," who "struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful commander and his resentful wife."
"The Handmaid's Tale" first premiered in 2017 and has received several accolades over the years, including a handful of Emmy Awards.
In addition to Moss, Strahovski, Minghella, Wiley, Dowd, Fagbenle and Brugel, the cast for the final season includes Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles.
In September, the show shared a photo of Moss on set and stated in the caption that production for the final season had officially begun.
"The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 will return to Hulu in spring 2025.
