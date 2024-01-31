Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first child, the "Mad Men" alum confirmed on Tuesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"So, I feel like I should ask: Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" the talk show host asked, an apparent reference to her starring role on "The Handmaid's Tale."

"A little bit of both," Moss laughed.

Kimmel also asked how Moss was feeling, to which she replied, "Not bad, actually. I've been really lucky, it's going really well."

Moss then sought some advice about the impending big day from the father of four.

Elisabeth Moss attends the Season 5 Finale Event of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Kimmel passed along advice he said Bill Murray had given Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney: Bring Christmas lights to the delivery room.

"Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen, and you don't want that," he said.

Moss also said Tuesday that she "can't wait to start" using her pregnancy to get out of social obligations.

"It's the best," she joked.

Moss, who famously played Peggy Olson on "Mad Men" from 2007 to 2015, Zoey Bartlet on "The West Wing" from 1999 to 2006, and has starred as June Osborne in "The Handmaid's Tale" since 2017, will appear next in "The Veil", a thriller series by FX Productions for Hulu.

She is also set to begin filming for the sixth and final season of "The Handmaid's Tale," which she said begins shooting this summer and will likely air in 2025.