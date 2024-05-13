'DWTS' pro Rylee Arnold opens up on living with Type 1 diabetes: 'Taught me so much about myself'
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Rylee Arnold is opening up about living with diabetes, writing she is "incredibly grateful for the strength it has given me," in an Instagram post on Monday.
Arnold reflected on three years since she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a condition where the body's pancreas does not produce a sufficient amount of insulin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Arnold, whose sister Lindsay also performed on "DWTS," revealed the diabetes diagnosis was "one of the hardest times in my life and one of the biggest learning curves."
Arnold reflected on her last year and celebrated all that she had been through.
"The fact that I have had the most amazing year, fulfilling my biggest dreams, makes me so grateful and happy! All of the blood sugar scares, counting carbs, hauling supplies, and crazy management is so worth it!" wrote the 18-year-old.
In September of last year, it was announced that Arnold would be a new pro dancer joining "DWTS." In 2018, when she was 13, she participated in "DWTS: Juniors," a spin-off of "DWTS," with her sister, who served as a coach. On the latest season of "DWTS," Arnold was paired with reality star Harry Jowsey.
Arnold said managing Type 1 diabetes has been a learning experience.
"Type 1 has taught me so much about myself and how I can also be a huge advocate to so many with Type 1 as well," she wrote.
Arnold ended her post with words of encouragement for her followers.
"I just want you guys to know that nothing can ever stop you from achieving your dreams. You might have some bumps and challenges along the way, but they only make you so much stronger!!"
The post included photos from Arnold's time on "DWTS," among other activities.