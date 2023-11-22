It felt like a perfect night to celebrate the music of Taylor Swift on this week's episode of "Dancing with the Stars," with the season 32 cast performing routines set to some of the pop star's biggest songs.

In addition to tackling their regular routines, the six remaining celebrities and their pro partners also went head-to-head in dance relays in the hopes of earning themselves extra points for their overall score.

Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore -- who also choreographed Swift's Eras Tour -- joined the judging panel this week as a guest judge.

Moore also put together the opening number to this week's episode, which saw "DWTS" pros perform a stunning routine set to Swift's song "Love Story."

Read on to see how the rest of the evening unfolded.

Who was eliminated

Reality star Harry Jowsey, a fan-favorite competitor, said farewell to the ballroom this week.

He and partner Rylee Arnold earned a 30 for their rumba to Swift's song "August" and that score remained unchanged after they lost the dance relay -- a jive to "Shake It Off" -- to Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

Jowsey reflected on his "DWTS" journey with Arnold while speaking to "GMA" after the show.

"It's frustrating because we're so close but it's also really incredible because we made it this far," he said.

"It's so wild that on Rylee's first season she made it this far with someone who can't dance," he joked. "The odds aren't in our favor to make it this far, but she did it. She made it happen, and it's really incredible."

Continuing to gush about their partnership, Jowsey said "the universe put Rylee in my life for a reason."

"She made me realize a lot of things about myself and made me kind of wake up a little bit with seeing someone so young and dedicated. She just wants to work hard and she's never in a bad mood -- well sometimes, but that's because it's my fault," he added, calling it "such a special, beautiful experience."

Rylee echoed Jowsey's sentiments, calling him a "genuine, kind and fun person."

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner," she said.

Top scores of the night

Singer Jason Mraz and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez topped the leaderboard this week.

Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach earned their first perfect score of the season for their Argentine tango to Swift's song "Don't Blame Me." Thanks to winning the dance relay against "Bachelorette" alum Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev -- a cha-cha to "Lavender Haze" -- they received three additional points to bring their total for the night to 43.

The "I'm Yours" singer reflected on performing alongside Swift in the past, calling it "so cool" and "just lovely." As for what a dream collaboration would look like between them, he has a very thought-out idea.

"I would call Björk to join us, and me, Björk and Taylor would come up with some sort of trio and then Dani [Karagach] would choreograph it, and there'd be confetti," he said.

Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 38 for their quickstep to Swift's song "Paper Rings." Thanks to winning the dance relay against "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov -- a Viennese waltz to "Lover" -- they received three additional points to bring their total for the night to 41.

The "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" actress gushed about trading friendship bracelets with Moore earlier in the night, and Chmerkovskiy reflected on how Gomez has grown as a dancer during the competition. He said they're focused on "finishing off strong" as we approach the finals.

Lowest scores of the night

Sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Jowsey was Hannigan.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum and Farber performed a cha-cha to Swift's song "You Belong With Me," which earned them a score of 29 from the judges. Thanks to winning the dance relay against Jowsey and Arnold, as previously mentioned, they snagged three additional points to bring their total for the night to 32.

Who's left, and what were their total scores this week?

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach - 43

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy - 41

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev - 38

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov - 37

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber - 32