It was Halloween in the ballroom on this week's episode of "Dancing with the Stars" season 32, with the cast getting into the spirit with "Monster Night."

The remaining celebrities and their pro partners transformed into vampires, werewolves and other creepy creatures as they took part in the "Dance Monster-thon," which saw them perform a hustle and then a Charleston. The couples were tapped out one by one, earning bonus points for how long they lasted that were added to their score for their main dance, until the Hallow-king and queen were left standing.

Emmy-nominated actress Niecy Nash also joined the judging panel this week as a guest judge.

As with every scary movie, not everyone survived. Read on to see what went down.

Who was eliminated

Real estate mogul and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Mauricio Umansky said goodbye to the ballroom this week.

He and partner Emma Slater earned a 31 out of 40 for their Argentine tango set to Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me." Their performance in the dance marathon earned them an extra two points, landing them in the middle of the leaderboard with a total score of 33. Sadly, however, this was not enough to save them.

"I got an experience that was an extraordinary experience. I'm most proud of the friendship that I've made with Emma -- but not only with Emma, with everybody on the show," Umansky told "GMA" after his elimination. "I enjoyed every single day that I was here, I could not have enjoyed it more. Now I gotta get back to work."

Top scores of the night

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix topped the leaderboard this week with their routines.

Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 37 out of 40 for their contemporary routine to Ruelle's "Game of Survival" and, despite a minor injury, came back to win the dance marathon, adding an extra five points to their score for a staggering total of 42.

Close behind them were Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov, whose Argentine tango to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" also earned them a 37 out of 40. Combined with the four points they earned from the dance marathon, they ended up with a total of 41.

Getting this far into the competition, Madix told "GMA" that one thing she's learned is she's "capable of so much more than I anticipated."

In response to judge Carrie Ann Inaba saying she has what it takes for her to win the competition, Madix added, "Carrie Ann is a really tough critic and for her to say that -- I know she doesn't say that lightly. It means a lot that she sees that in me and in our partnership. I just hope that next week, and hopefully the weeks after that, I'm able to still live up to that and prove her right."

Lowest scores of the night

Sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard this week were actress Alyson Hannigan and reality star Harry Jowsey.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress and pro partner Sasha Farber performed a paso doble to Muse's "Supermassive Black Hole," receiving a 29 out of 40 for their routine, plus two points from the dance marathon for a total score of 31.

Hannigan told "GMA" dressing up as a vampire brought back "fond memories," but admitted she was biting her lip due to the fangs.

Farber praised Hannigan for her work ethic, saying she always arrives to practice early and that her energy always says "let's tackle this day."

"Too Hot To Handle" alum Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold performed an Argentine tango to District 78's "Blinding Lights," but landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 28 out of 40 from the judges and an extra point from the dance marathon for a total of 29.

"It's just so special that people care about us enough to keep us in here and to keep us moving forward," Jowsey told "GMA" about being in the bottom. "It's been such a blessing and such an incredible journey learning about myself, trying something new, being vulnerable."

Who's left, and what were their scores this week?

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy - 42 (37+5)

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov - 41 (37+4)

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach - 39 (36+3)

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev - 38 (35+3)

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong - 37 (33+4)

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd - 32 (31+1)

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber - 31 (29+2)

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold - 29 (28+1)

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."