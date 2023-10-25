Mira Sorvino was the latest celebrity to be sent packing on "Dancing with the Stars" season 32.

The Oscar-winning actress and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated after performing a heartfelt contemporary routine to Cyndi Lauper's song "Time After Time," which featured Sorvino's daughter Mattea, a dancer.

The moment was reminiscent of the epic dance Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow shared with Alan Cumming in the 1997 movie "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion."

Choosing 2004, the year her eldest child was born, for the theme of "Most Memorable Year," Sorvino called being a mother her "greatest, most cherished role."

"I went from being a single person who had to think mostly about herself to starting my family," she said. "And my family is my joy; they are my everything."

Sorvino and Savchenko earned a 22 out of 30 for their routine, but it wasn't enough to save them.

Reflecting on her time on the show Sorvino said, "It's been incredible. It's been lots of dreams come true, and I'm very grateful."

Pros honor Len Goodman

The night kicked off with a tribute to late "Dancing with the Stars" head judge Len Goodman, who died in April at the age of 78 after having retired from the show at the end of last season.

Former pros Kym Johnson, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas returned to the ballroom to perform a special dance set to Henry Mancini's song "Moon River."

Len Goodman tribute on "Dancing with the Stars" season 32. Christopher Willard/The Walt Disney Company

The routine was choreographed by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, with both Derek and Julianne Hough, as well as pros from the current season, joining in as well.

In attendance for the occasion was Goodman's beloved wife Sue.

Goodman's fellow judges, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli shared a tearful moment together after the performance.

Top scores of the night

"Bachelorette" alum Charity Lawson and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez reigned supreme at the top of the pack this week, each scoring a 28 out of 30 -- and the first 10s of the season -- alongside their pro partners Artem Chigvintsev and Val Chmerkovskiy, respectively.

Lawson wowed with a contemporary routine set to Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," with the reality star choosing 2022 -- the year she was the Bachelorette and found love with Dotun Olubeko, as well as herself -- as her most memorable year.

Gomez stunned with a Viennese waltz to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You," choosing 2021 as her most memorable year, as that was the year she was filming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" as the iconic character America Chavez.

Lowest scores of the night

Sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard this week were "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum Alyson Hannigan and reality star Harry Jowsey.

Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber performed a Viennese waltz to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," with the actress choosing 2003, the year she married her husband Alexis Denisof, as her most memorable year. The couple recently celebrated their 20th anniversary. Hannigan and Farber earned a 21 out of 30 for their efforts.

"Too Hot To Handle" alum Jowsey chose 2020 as his most memorable year, recounting that year as a difficult time for him, but one that he pulled through. He performed a contemporary routine to Andy Grammer's "Keep Your Head Up," but sadly he and pro partner Rylee Arnold earned the lowest score of the night with just 18 out of 30.

Who's left, and what were their scores this week?

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev - 28

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy - 28

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach - 27

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov - 24

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd - 24

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong - 24

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater - 24

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber - 21

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold - 18

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

