Mauricio Umansky is teasing his latest performance on "Dancing with the Stars" and the special meaning behind it.

Ahead of the latest "Dancing With the Stars" episode on Tuesday, the real estate mogul shared an Instagram post about why his latest dance is dedicated to his wife Kyle Richards and his daughters Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky.

"Tonight's Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it's not always perfect and when you think it's impossible to move mountains and you're at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains," Umansky began.

"My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born, We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke," he continued. "Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them."

He added, "It's been an incredible journey. Tonight's dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family."

In this March 12, 2023, file photo, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS, FILE

This week's "Dancing With the Stars" theme highlights the contestants' "Most Memorable Year" with dances "inspired by a pivotal year that held great significance in their lives," according to a press release about the upcoming episode.

Umansky's performance will be contemporary dance to the song "Rise Up" by Andra Day with his dance partner, Emma Slater.

In addition to this week's competitive performances, several former pro dancers, including Kym Johnson, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas, are returning to the ballroom for a special dance tribute set to "Moon River" by Henry Mancini. The special performance will be choreographed by pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.