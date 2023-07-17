"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards is marking one year of sobriety.
"Today marks one year alcohol free for me," the 54-year-old reality star wrote alongside a selfie posted to her Instagram over the weekend.
Richards said it was "a number of things" that made her realize sobriety was something she wanted, saying, "First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be."
"I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me," she continued. "I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."
Richards said she "never put a time frame" on when she would have another drink or if she ever would, but just knows she has "never felt better physically or been more clear mentally."
"I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I'm still fun and last but not least I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be," she added. "It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age."
Though she insisted she didn't have what some deem a "problem" with alcohol, Richards explained it made her feel "depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was."
"And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days," she said. "I certainly don't need to be adding any extra ones to that list."
Richards' post garnered support from her fellow "Real Housewives" stars, including Gretchen Rossi, Garcelle Beauvais and Heather Dubrow, as well as Richards' own children in the comments section.
"What!!! Omg I am so proud of you!! We love a strong-willed healthy mind, body and soul queen," her daughter Alexia Umansky wrote.