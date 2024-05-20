Adele took time out of her Las Vegas show over the weekend to give some insights on her personal life, according to fan-shot videos from the concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
In pauses from the music, Adele wished a hearty congratulations to Reonna Paul, daughter of her partner, Rich Paul, and shared her desire to have a daughter one day.
"I'm sure she'll see this… make sure you put this video online, it is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend," said the "When We Were Young" singer. "I love you darling, congratulations."
"She's the third family member that's graduated college. How amazing is that," she gushed.
Adele also shared that her family was in Atlanta celebrating the occasion.
Later in the show, Adele spoke to a couple expecting a new baby and shared her own desires to grow her family, stating that she hopes for a baby girl in the future.
The British singer-songwriter said she also would like a daughter next time she has a baby, joking about the daughter her and Paul would share.
"With Rich as her father and me as her mother my daughter is going to be a bossy little queen."
In September 2022, Adele opened up about her romance with Paul to ELLE magazine saying, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she said of the sports agent.
Adele also said she'd "absolutely" like to get married again someday.
The "Rolling in the Deep" singer welcomed a baby boy, Angelo, in 2012, with her ex Simon Konecki.