Adele is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele."

In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday night, the "Easy on Me" singer said that she has to postpone several shows due to illness.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she said. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

"And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," Adele continued. "The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed due to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

She noted that the postponed dates are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

"I love you, I'll miss you like made and I'm sorry for the inconvenience," she captioned the post.

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Jan. 26, 2024 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Adele's rep and Caesars Entertainment.

Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace after previously postponing it due to COVID-19.

The show ran until March 23, 2023, with Adele adding more dates for 2024 in October 2023. The last batch of shows began on Jan. 19 and is slated to run until June 15.