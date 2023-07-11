Liam Payne is opening up about his new outlook on life and fatherhood after finding sobriety.
The former One Direction member shared a YouTube video over the weekend in which he revealed he's been sober for six months after spending nearly 100 days at a Louisiana rehab facility.
Payne, 29, said he has "more of a grip on life" now that he's taken time for himself after becoming "somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore."
"It's good to be in this position," he said. "I definitely don’t need those things anymore. The party's over."
The "Strip That Down" singer said he's "trying to get to know this new guy" and is channeling his energy into being a better dad for his 6-year-old son, Bear.
"There's no point trying to be a dad when you've nothing to teach," Payne said.
"He's awesome," he said of Bear. "He's growing up far too quickly."
Payne thanked Bear and his ex, Cheryl, Bear's mom, for "giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment, because I had to."
He also shouted out his former One Direction bandmates, saying they've all "really stuck by" him during this time in his life, adding, "When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue."