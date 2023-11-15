This week's episode of "Dancing with the Stars," was all about honoring Whitney Houston in the ballroom, with the season 32 cast performing routines set to the legendary singer's biggest songs.

The remaining celebrities and their pro partners also went head-to-head in the "Dance-Off" in order to earn extra points for their overall score, which had a real effect on the leaderboard for the night.

Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter also joined the judging panel this week as a guest judge.

Read on to see how the evening unfolded.

Who was eliminated

"Brady Bunch" actor Barry Williams said goodbye to the ballroom this week, despite finding himself in the middle of the leaderboard for the night.

He and partner Peta Murgatroyd earned a 32 for their rumba to "Didn't We Almost Have It All" and, after winning the "Dance-Off" and snagging three bonus points, their score rose to a grand total of 35 -- but it wasn't enough to save them.

Williams told "GMA" after his elimination that he and Murgatroyd were "surprised" and "disappointed" to be out of the competition. Despite getting the chop, the iconic actor said he "always felt supported" by the whole cast" and thought they "had a really nice run."

Top scores of the night

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez topped the leaderboard this week.

Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov earned a 39 for their paso doble to "Queen of the Night." Thanks to receiving immunity from the "Dance-Off" and the bonus three points that came with that, this brought their score up to a grand total of 42 for the evening.

"This is just the most fun experience, and there's nothing like performing live in this ballroom with everyone here, with all the celebs and pros, and everyone's cheering each other on. There's nothing like it," Madix told "GMA," with Pashkov adding that Madix is definitely "in it to win it."

Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy also had a reason to celebrate their performance this week: The pair earned the first perfect score of the season. The duo received a 40 for their tango to the classic tune "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

"I'm really proud of ourselves, you know?" Gomez told "GMA" of getting 10's across the board, with Chmerkovskiy adding that accomplishing the feat after a long journey felt "really good."

Lowest scores of the night

Sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard this week were singer Jason Mraz and reality star Harry Jowsey.

The "I'm Yours" singer and pro partner Daniella Karagach performed a samba set to "Higher Love," earning a respectable 33 from the judges, but lost the chance to get bonus points by losing the "Dance-Off."

Meanwhile, the "Too Hot To Handle" alum and pro partner Rylee Arnold found themselves squarely at the bottom of the pack after earning a 28 for their Viennese waltz to "I Have Nothing." They also lost the "Dance-Off," failing to earn any extra points.

Speaking on his partnership with Arnold, Jowsey told "GMA," "It's kinda like the universe gives you everything you need in one big bundle of sunshine."

Who's left, and what were their total scores tonight?

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov - 42

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy - 40

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev - 39

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber - 36

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach - 33

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold - 28

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

