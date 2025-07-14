The cameras are rolling on HBO's "Harry Potter" series.
Production has officially begun on the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, HBO announced in a social media post Monday.
The show is filming in the same location where all eight of the "Harry Potter" films were made.
HBO has also announced new members of the show's cast. Rory Wilmot will play the young Gryffindor wizard Neville Longbottom while Amos Kitson will play Harry Potter's cousin, Dudley Dursley.
Additionally, Louise Brealey will play flying instructor and Quidditch referee Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser will take on the role of wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.
As previously reported, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play the golden trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the series.
In its social media post Monday, HBO released a behind-the-scenes photo of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter, lighting bolt scar and all.
The upcoming show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.
The "Harry Potter series" will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.