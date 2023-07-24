After two years, Harry Styles' "Love on Tour" trek came to an end in Italy over the weekend.
The Grammy-winning artist took to his Instagram Story Monday to post a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, especially the fans.
"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my entire life," he wrote alongside a photo of himself taking a bow onstage. "Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."
"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."
"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles wrote.
He also asked his fans to "look after each other."
"I'll see you again when the time is right," he promised. "Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."
After being postponed several times due to the pandemic, "Love on Tour" began in September 2021, in support of Styles' December 2019 album, "Fine Line."
In May 2022, he released "Harry's House," and the tour turned into a celebration of both albums.