Hayden Panettiere addresses health concern sparked by recent interview: 'Grief looks different on everyone'
Hayden Panettiere took to Instagram over the weekend to address the controversy surrounding a recent interview she took part in that concerned many of her fans.
The interview in question was an exclusive with People earlier this month in which she spoke about the 2023 death of her brother, late actor Jansen Panettiere.
Fans of Hayden Panettiere grew concerned with the interview after footage was shared on the outlet's social media channels. Fans flooded the comments with remarks on her speech and demeanor throughout the video. Some said her speech appeared slurred and her demeanor appeared drowsy.
In an Instagram post, the actress said it was "unfathomable" that she was "in this position" to speak out on the matter -- but noted she felt the need to "address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."
The actress offered an explanation to fans, writing "I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure." She also noted that the interview, which came after an eight-hour shoot, "started well," though she claimed the beginning is not in the video that has been posted.
"I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier," she wrote.
The "Heroes" actress continued to detail her experience in the interview.
"We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow up interview on zoom. She assured us that it wasn’t necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview. We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece," she wrote.
She also noted that People "does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run."
"Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor," she wrote, referencing fan speculation that she may have been under the influence of medication during the interview.
Panettiere explained she is doing press in order to promote her new film "Amber Alert," which releases Sept. 27, because she is "proud of it."
The "Scream" actress continued, "The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait."
"Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone," she wrote. After thanking those who have defended her, she concluded "Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are."
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Hayden Panettiere and People who did not have immediate responses.
In the interview with People, which she gave as the magazine’s cover star, she opened up on her grief sharing, "I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it."
Jansen Panettiere died in February 2023 at the age of 28. A week after his death, his family shared that his cause of death was "due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."