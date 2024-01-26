Heidi Klum is doing the time warp with a cover of the iconic '80s tune "Sunglasses at Night."

The song, celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, was originally released in 1984 by Canadian singer Corey Hart as the first single from his debut album, "First Offense." It peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"I was thinking about the moment in the middle of the night at a party when you have been up way too late, your makeup has melted off, you are sweaty and cross-eyed, and all you crave is a pair of sunglasses," Klum said in a press release, explaining that this scene made her think of "Sunglasses at Night."

Tiësto, who provided the beat for the German supermodel's cover of the '80s classic, said he "love[d] how the track turned out" and is "super excited for her and this release."

Hart, in the press release, called Klum and Tiësto's version of his song "a supernova dance explosion on the bright side of the moon."

He also reacted on social media, sharing a video for the "Germany's Next Topmodel" host.

"Hey, Miss Heidi Klum! Congratulations! Good luck on your single," he said in a video posted to Instagram, noting the anniversary. "You're a star!"

"You are soooo sweet. Thank you sooooooo much," Klum replied in the comments. "Thank you for letting me do a remix of your Song."