Henry Samuel, the 18-year-old son of supermodel Heidi Klum and musician Seal, just landed his first magazine cover.
Just months after making his runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, the rising model has now graced the cover of "Hunger," the magazine shared on Instagram this week.
"Stepping into the spotlight in a big way, Henry made his runway debut opening for Lena Erziak at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Now here's his first-ever magazine cover, captured by Rankin wearing Karl Lagerfeld for Hunger," the publication wrote in the caption.
Proud mom Heidi Klum was quick to celebrate the moment on her own Instagram, posting the cover with a heartfelt message:
"So proud of you, my beautiful Henry! Your first cover for @hungermagazine — what an incredible milestone! Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy. The world is just beginning to see what I've always known — you are destined for greatness! I love you @henrysamle."
Henry's rapid rise comes on the heels of his January 2025 fashion week debut, where he opened the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer show at Hôtel le Marois in Paris.
Backstage at the event, he spoke to Vogue Germany about crediing his family for helping him prepare, particularly his older sister, model Leni Klum.
"She told me to straighten my gaze and walk like I was balancing a book on my head," he shared, adding that his mother offered simple but grounding advice: "do my best and remember to have fun."