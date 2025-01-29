Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel is stepping into the world of fashion!
The 19-year-old made his runway debut on Tuesday at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Hôtel le Marois for Paris Fashion Week.
Proud mom Klum later shared a glimpse of the special moment in a video on her Instagram.
"So proud of you Henry - Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption, tagging her son and the designer.
In an interview with Vogue Germany posted Wednesday, Samuel shared what he's learned about mastering a runway walk.
"For walking the runway, I guess not being like the 'turtle' -- just keeping my posture up and straightening my back and looking forward," he told the outlet backstage at the show.
Klum shares Samuel and her three other children -- Leni, Johan, and Lou -- with ex-husband Seal. Seal officially adopted Leni, Klum's daughter from a previous relationship, in 2009, four years after the couple married.
In September, Klum celebrated Samuel's 19th birthday by sharing a throwback video of him singing "Happy Birthday" before blowing out the candles on his 11th birthday cake.
"Yes my beautiful Henry 😍," she captioned the Instagram post at the time. "Happy birthday to youuuuuuuu. I love you with all my heart. Yipppppiiii happy 19th birthday 🥳❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳🥳."
Samuel isn't the only one following in Klum's footsteps: Leni Klum made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January-February 2021 issue, posing barefoot with her mother in matching colorful pantsuits. She has since worked with a number of designers and brands for various ad campaigns including Dior, David Yurman, and more.