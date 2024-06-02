Happy birthday, Heidi Klum!
The German model and television host posted a collection of photos documenting her 51st birthday celebration on Saturday.
In one photo, Klum is seen raising a glass in a toast, surrounded by several members of her family, including her husband Tom Kaulitz.
In another photo, Klum can be seen kissing Kaulitz with balloons spelling out "51" in the background. The table for her birthday celebration was decorated with pink and purple roses strewn across.
Klum began the day by sharing a baby photograph captioned "51 years ago ❤️." Next, she posted a shot of her kissing a sleeping Kaulitz.
"Woke up to this beautiful present 🥰❤️I feel lucky and blessed 🥹" she wrote.
The model and mother of four married Kaulitz, the guitarist of rock band Tokio Hotel, in 2019.
Klum recently joined Mariah Carey on stage at her recent Las Vegas show, alongside Tyra Banks, for a mid-show guest appearance.