Mariah Carey was joined on stage by some special guests at her recent Las Vegas show.

Supermodels Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum joined Carey onstage this weekend to help the singer out with a quick hair and make up touch-up mid-show.

"Thank you so much gorgeous @heidiklum and @tyrabanks for volunteering to be my super glam squad for the night!" Carey wrote on Instagram, alongside her post that featured photos of the moment.

Carey was joined on stage by Klum and Banks during her Vegas performance. Brenton Ho, Powers Imagery – Dolby Live

In a video shared on Banks' account, Banks and Klum can be seen taking the stage to assist with the superstar's glam. "Thanks for being such great sports! xoxo MC ❤️," Carey finished her post.

Klum and Banks both posted the moment on social media praising the artist and pointing out the fun moment.

The trio had a glam session during Carey's Vegas performance. Brenton Ho, Powers Imagery – Dolby Live

"For so many years, I’ve got glam done with @heidiklum. It was so fun to turn the tables and glam up @mariahcarey on stage at her #vegas show!" wrote Banks including a selfie with Klum in her video post.

"A little Stage Glam with the one and only @mariahcarey and @tyrabanks," wrote Klum, celebrating the moment.

Carey’s performance is part of a string of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, titled "Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi."

The series of performances is intended to celebrate the release of her 2005 album "The Emancipation of Mimi," which turned 19 on April 12, the first date of the series.