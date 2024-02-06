Mariah Carey is heading to Las Vegas.

The pop diva announced on Tuesday an exclusive April engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM, titled "Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi."

The series of eight performances is intended to celebrate the release of her 2005 album "The Emancipation of Mimi," which turns 19 on April 12, the first date of the series.

In addition to fan favorites from that album, including "It's Like That," "We Belong Together" and "Shake It Off," the show will feature hits from throughout Carey's career.

Mariah Carey announces exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. Courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Citi Entertainment beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Members of the MGM Rewards loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, SiriusXM and Ticketmaster customers, have a pre-sale starting Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT.

The general onsale is Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT, via Ticketmaster.

One dollar from every ticket purchased will go to the Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah, a three-week summer camp program for kids ages 11-15, which helps them explore possibilities for future careers.

The dates going on sale are April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time.