Mariah Carey took her twins for a Christmas visit to the White House.

In pictures released by The White House, via Instagram, the "All I Want for Christmas" singer can be seen posing with her 12 year-olds, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, in front of a huge Christmas tree situated in the building.

Sporting huge smiles on their faces, the group also held hands while standing close to each other in the snap.

Carey, 54, who donned a glittering mini dress during the visit, also posed with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

In another photo, the twins can be seen interacting with Biden in the Oval Office, while another image shows Carey putting her touch on the Christmas tree decorations at the White House.

Last month, the five-time Grammy winner also took her kids to a public event at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

The twins later stepped out onto the stage to present her the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

"I couldn't ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe," she said at the time. "Thank you guys."

Carey recently concluded her popular "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour with her last show filmed at Madison Square Garden. Both of her children joined her on the road.

Speaking to ABC News’ Juju Chang in November, Carey said she doesn’t know whether her kids will follow in her footsteps, but she noted "they're both really talented across the board."

"I don't want to say they're my friends, 'cause then they're like, 'Oh, my mom's corny,'" she said. "I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom."