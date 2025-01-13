Heidi Montag hit #1 on the iTunes chart after she and her husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Palisades fire last week.
Montag, who rose to fame on the popular reality series "The Hills," rose on the charts after Pratt encouraged fans of the couple to stream her 2010 album "Superficial" if they wanted to offer support to them in the aftermath of the LA wildfires.
A series of wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, continue to burn through Los Angeles. It has claimed the lives of at least 24 people so far. The Palisades Fire, which burned Pratt and Montag's home, has destroyed about 5,000 structures, covering more than 23,000 acres.
"Please stream any of @heidimontag music on any platforms it will make a huge difference! Thank you," wrote Pratt in a social media post with a slideshow of images showing Pratt standing in front of the rubble of their home. Montag's song "Look How I'm Doin" played in the background of the post.
Following the album's quick rise in the charts, Montag took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for their support: "Thank you to everyone streaming my music and supporting us!"
On Sunday, Pratt also celebrated Montag cracking the No. 1 spot on the most downloaded albums charts on U.S. iTunes. "Popstar Heidi Montag number one in iTunes America!" Pratt said in an Instagram video showcasing the accomplishment. "Thank you everyone!" he said, adding "I don't even care if it goes away in five minutes. I got this screenshot."
As of Monday morning, Montag's "Superficial" album leads the album charts, along with her titular song off the album, "Superficial," which leads the top songs category.
The pop album tops a list of massive releases including Bad Bunny's recent "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," The "Wicked" soundtrack, and "GNX" by Kendrick Lamar.
Pratt revealed their family lost their home due to the wildfires in a series of social media posts he shared last week.
Montag and Pratt married in 2008 and share two young children together, Ryker and Gunner.