Stars from the upcoming film "Argylle" stepped out for the movie's world premiere in London on Wednesday.

The star-studded event, which included a yellow carpet, was attended by Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa and more.

The upcoming film, which is out Feb. 2, is a spy action comedy movie directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn. Howard plays Elly Conway, an author whose books begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, according to a synopsis for the film.

See photos from the premiere below.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, January 24, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana Debose attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn

Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Sofia Boutella