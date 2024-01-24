Stars from the upcoming film "Argylle" stepped out for the movie's world premiere in London on Wednesday.
The star-studded event, which included a yellow carpet, was attended by
Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa and more.
The upcoming film, which is out Feb. 2, is a spy action comedy movie directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn. Howard plays Elly Conway, an author whose books begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, according to a synopsis for the film.
See photos from the premiere below.
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard Bryce Dallas Howard attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Bryan Cranston Bryan Cranston attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Lia Toby/Getty Images Dua Lipa Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, January 24, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Ariana DeBose Ariana Debose attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Sofia Boutella Sofia Boutella attends the World premiere of "Argylle" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 24, 2024, in London. Kate Green/Getty Images