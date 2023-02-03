HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a picture of the newborn cradled in their hands while wrapped in a blanket.

@therealtarekelmoussa/Instagram In a post made to his Instagram account, Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa share a photo of their newborn son.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," El Moussa wrote in the caption. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple, including Young's fellow Netflix "Selling Sunset" co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, and TV presenter Ant Anstead, who was previously married to El Moussa's ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!). 😍😍😍," Oppenheim wrote.

Stause commented, "Omg sending SO much love your way!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

"HUGE congratulations you guys! ❤️," Anstead wrote.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hanga, June 5, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Even the official HGTV account got in on the celebration, writing in the comments, "Welcome to the HGTV family little one!"

El Moussa, 41, and Young, 35, who tied the knot in October 2021, received the news about their pregnancy while undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments last year.

"It was a huge shock," Young told People Magazine in July. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.

The newborn is Young's first child and El Moussa's third. He shares two kids -- Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 -- with ex Hall, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

In January, Young opened up about being a stepmom to El Moussa's kids and how supportive the children have been throughout her pregnancy.

"Not everyone can understand the close relationship I have with the kids & that's fine, all that matters is how we feel," she wrote in an Instagram post. "The kids made me want to have kids, I love my role as their bonus mom❤️."