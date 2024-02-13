Some of Hollywood's biggest stars attended the 2024 Oscars luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday.

Oscar-nominated stars, filmmakers and more convened at The Beverly Hilton for the annual event, a pre-awards show gathering where the nominees mingle and pose for the iconic "Oscars Class Photo."

Nominees for the 96th Oscars' were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton, Feb. 12, 2024. Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.

Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone were photographed at the luncheon, and "Oppenheimer" stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy were all smiles as they posed for photos on the carpet together.

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton, on Feb. 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, at The Beverly Hilton, on Feb. 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Check out highlights from the Oscars luncheon below.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

"Maestro" stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who are nominated for best actor and best actress, respectively, spoke with "Good Morning America" Digital at the luncheon and talked about how working together on the film impacted both of them.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan pose for a photo together at the Oscars Luncheon on Feb. 12, 2024. George Evan/ABC News

"Working with [Mulligan] impacted me as an actor because she's incredible," Cooper said of his co-star. "It's true, that impacted me as an actor in every single way."

Added Mulligan, "Working with [Cooper] in all the ways, not just acting but being directed by him, has totally changed how I want to work going forward -- in a big way, I would say."

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, whose song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" is nominated for best original song, shared who they had in mind when writing the Grammy-winning song.

"Barbie! I was thinking about this feeling that I got from watching that movie and seeing life through her eyes and then for myself," Eilish said. "And then for all people in the world -- women, girls and everyone, honestly. It's a song for anyone who feels something when they listen to it."

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose for a photo at the Oscars Luncheon on Feb. 12, 2024. George Evan/ABC News

"We were in a little of a creative rut and I think that this song made us feel so relieved because we were so proud of it," O'Connell added. "That we then kind of went into working on our new record with a little bit more bravery than I think we'd had before the song."

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson, whose song "I'm Just Ken," which he co-wrote with Andrew Wyatt, is also nominated for best original song, said that the script for "Barbie" inspired the Kens' anthem.

"We were obviously really inspired by the script. That was the main thing, but then I think also knowing Ryan was already playing [Ken] -- you're reading the script, you can see him saying all these lines -- so we really kind of fell in love with his character," Ronson said.

"I just had the idea for that line, 'I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a 10.' And then we just started writing the song," he added.

As for what he envisions an Oscars performance of this song to look like, Ronson said it would involve Gosling, a thousand Kens and a unicorn.

Celine Song

"Past Lives" director Celine Song, whose film is nominated for best original screenplay and best picture, shared what it means to know what the film has meant for audiences.

"My favorite kind of feedback around 'Past Lives' is when an audience member or somebody who has just seen the movie or anybody who comes up to me and says, 'I just wanted to tell you that I needed this movie,'" Song said. "To have made a movie that somebody needs, like, what an incredible gift is that?"

America Ferrera

America Ferrera, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Barbie," reflected on her journey in Hollywood and her Oscar nomination.

"I had a crazy dream to have a fabulous career as an actress, and I think this is for so many people the mountaintop," she said. "I remember watching Halle Berry win and Julia Roberts win, and kind of feeling like that seems like an impossible gulf to cross from here to there. But you gotta try, right?"

"And you've gotta have something to aim for," she added. "I feel like for so many actors and filmmakers, it's the dream."

Sandra Hüller and Justine Triet

"Anatomy of a Fall" actress Sandra Hüller, who is nominated for best actress, talked about why she thinks the film has resonated with audiences.

"It's very personal and it's intimate," she said. "It comes from a place of total honesty from the couple [that] has written the script. And I think a lot of people recognize themselves in it and their own conflicts in their relationships. That's what we hear when we show the film."

Director Justine Triet, who is nominated for best director and best original screenplay together with her partner Arthur Harari, said she doesn't know exactly why the film resonates with so many audience members, but said that "people seem to be very close to this couple" at the center of the film and "their problems."

"Anatomy of a Fall" is also nominated for best film editing and best picture.

Kris Bowers

Director Kris Bowers, whose film "The Last Repair Shop" is nominated for best documentary short film, said many of his former teachers who have seen the film have been moved by it.

"The Last Repair Shop" follows a group of craftspeople who are devoted to keeping student instruments in good repair.

"I had my middle school band director reach out, and he was a big, integral part to me pursuing this as a career, so he was super proud and super happy to have that program have an impact on me," Bowers said.

Holly Waddington

"Poor Things" costume designer Holly Waddington, who is nominated for best costume design, said that working on the costumes in the film was an "invitation to be more playful."

"We were invited by [director Yorgos Lanthimos] to collaborate, to come up with ideas, and to create something that sort of dared to throw things around a bit and come up with something that was specific to the film," Waddington said. "That sort of working made it different."

Mark Ruffalo and Tony McNamara

"Poor Things" star Mark Ruffalo, who is nominated for best supporting actor, and screenwriter Tony McNamara, who is nominated for best adapted screenplay, also spoke with "GMA" about the film and their nominations.

"This year has been all about the gratitude just to be doing this and to be doing it for as long as I have," Ruffalo said, reflecting on his nomination. "And just all the people I get to do it with. It's not a thing you do by yourself and it takes a lot of people to do it. It's hard to make even a crappy movie. So to be here is just incredible."