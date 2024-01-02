Ian Ziering is opening up about an "alarming incident" during which he was involved in a street brawl with several bikers in Los Angeles.

In video obtained by TMZ, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum is seen in a physical altercation with a group of bikers on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, New Year's Eve.

In the footage, Ziering exits his vehicle and approaches one of the bikers before appearing to shove or hit the biker. Things escalate from there as the actor runs across the street while exchanging blows with the bikers.

Ziering, 59, took to Instagram on New Year's Day to address the incident, writing, "Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

The actor went on to say that he and his daughter "are both completely unscathed" by the encounter, but that it has left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," Ziering continued. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

Ian Ziering speaks during the "Sharknado" 10th Anniversary panel at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center, July 21, 2023, in San Diego. Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

The "Sharknado" actor added that he hopes city officials and law enforcement "address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone" as well as "take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

"I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time," Ziering concluded. "It's in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

Ziering's representatives did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for additional comment.