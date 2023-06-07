Iman recently revisited the honeymoon destination she previously traveled to with her late husband David Bowie.
The supermodel shared an Instagram post Tuesday that featured a sweet throwback with Bowie from 1992, along with a solo shot of her from earlier this year.
"June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali.. January 2023, Bali #BowieForever" she captioned her post.
Iman and Bowie wed in 1992 and remained married until his death from liver cancer in 2016.
In an interview for British Vogue's January 2023 cover issue, the supermodel discussed grief, which she said "has no expiration date," her current priorities and more.
"Grief came to visit and stayed for a while," she told the outlet. "But I was able to process that privately, here in my home."
"Instead of fearing and thinking, 'Oh, God, [that memory] is going to break my heart,' just let it bring joy to you," she added about remembering moments with Bowie.
She told the outlet that she has ventured away from fashion modeling -- "I don't really do fashion layouts unless it's something to do with something I'm doing" -- and her main focus is her family.
"I think of myself now as a mom and grandma first," she said.