Disney announced "Incredibles 3" at D23 on Friday.
The film is the third in Pixar's "Incredibles" franchise created by Brad Bird, which kicked off in 2004 with "The Incredibles" and continued in 2018 with "Incredibles 2."
Together, the films -- both of which Bird wrote and directed -- have earned more than $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office.
At the heart of the "Incredibles" film series is the superhero Parr family, consisting of Bob/Mr. Incredible and Helen/Elastigirl, as well as their three children: Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack.
Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl are voiced by Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter, respectively. Sarah Vowell voices Violet, while Dash was voiced by Spencer Fox in the first film, with Huckleberry Milner taking over for the sequel.
Other beloved characters in the franchise include Lucious Best/Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and Edna "E" Mode (Bird).
