Issa Rae is opening up about how Black stories are disappearing across television.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, the writer and “American Fiction” actress shared her observations about how fewer Black stories are being greenlit.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side – get canned,” she said. “You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority.”

Issa Rae speaks onstage during How to Find Your People Brand: American Express panel at the CultureCon NY 2023, Oct. 7, 2023, in New York. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I am pessimistic, because there’s no one holding anybody accountable – and I can, sure, but also at what cost?” she added. “I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

Rae plays Sintara Golden in “American Fiction,” an author whose bestselling novel seemingly panders to Black stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright plays Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in the film, a Black writer who is frustrated by Sintara’s success and writes a “Black” book of his own, which “propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain,” according to the synopsis of the film.

Rae says one of the reasons why she was drawn to “American Fiction” was because it spoke to her own experience as a writer and actress in the industry.

“I found [the script] so relatable, so funny, so perfectly satirical,” she said. “Because I’ve been Monk, and I remember in the ‘Awkward Black Girl’ days – and even prior to that – feeling so enraged about what wasn’t being made, and being mad at who was in the spotlight at the time because I was like, ‘I know we’re so much more than what’s being presented here.’”

Issa Rae at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

“I completely understand it and I agree with [Sintara’s] point that [Monk’s] ire should be directed towards the white audiences that put very specific work about Black people on this pedestal, as opposed to more diverse representations of Blackness,” Rae added. “I don’t think it’s a secret that many white audiences and critics tend to reward traumatizing depictions, or their own biased perceptions of what Blackness is. It’s frustrating.”

“If this were a movie just about that Black family, I don’t know that it would get praised as much as it has been,” she said. “Those kinds of movies are hard to get made.”

The actress said that she is inspired to write this year, especially after the Hollywood strikes last year.

“I’ve been feeling so inspired and excited to get back at it,” she said. “The industry is in flux, so it’s really inspired me to focus and hone in on what stories I want to tell. I’ve been laser-focused on getting these projects up and running.”