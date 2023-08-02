James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.
In the actor's post marking their marriage milestone, shared Tuesday, he wrote about the journey they've taken together since marrying in 2010.
"We've gone through success, tragedy, joy, stress, triumph, uncertainty, and through it all… these have been the best years of my life," he wrote.
"Every moment," the "Dawson's Creek" alum went on, "Because I have the BEST adventure partner."
The actor, who shares six children under the age of 13 with Kimberly -- daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah -- noted that their life is "CRAZY right now," but said that he "wouldn't have it any other way."
- 1
- 2August 1, 2021
- 3
"Thank you for everything you are, and everything you bring out in the people lucky enough to be loved by you," he ended his note. "Much, much more to come ❤️"
Kimberly Van Der Beek also shared a snap of what their night out celebrating their anniversary looked like.
"We made it out of the house. Overnight. Just us," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband. "We needed it. Presence together without kids. Without animals. Just us."
"I'm so glad that it's you I'm doing this life with," she continued. "Through all of the craziness it may be at times. So fitting for crazy us. My heart is happy."
She added that their night out away from the kids was "made possible by big kind hearts that allow us to leave the house with trust."