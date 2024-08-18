Jamie Lee Curtis calls Lindsay Lohan her 'ULTIMATE movie daughter' in post reflecting on 'Freakier Friday' filming
Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on her time filming "Freakier Friday," saying she feels "especially grateful" for Lindsay Lohan, whom she called her "ULTIMATE movie daughter."
Curtis, who shared the Instagram post on Friday alongside a black-and-white photo of herself, revealed that the filming of "Freakier Friday," a sequel to the 2003 classic "Freaky Friday," is entering its final stages.
"The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY," Curtis wrote in the opening of her caption, adding: "We still have a couple days left next week."
Next, Curtis acknowledged Lohan, whose mother she played in the body-swapping 2003 film and will play again in the upcoming film.
"I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie," she wrote.
Curtis also shared that Lohan gifted her a shirt after Curtis admired Lohan's outfit.
"She gifted me a @suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honor of her. Off to wig and work," Curtis wrote.
Curtis signed off the note by sharing the love she had received from Disney's D23 fan event, held last weekend, where the movie's title of "Freakier Friday" was announced.
In the "Freaky Friday" sequel, Curtis and Lohan will reprise their roles as mother and daughter Tess and Anna Coleman.
Lohan recently opened up to "Good Morning America" about her relationship with Curtis.
"Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years," Lohan said. "They always say when you have a best friend or someone that you're really close with, if you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you've never separated."
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."